Plugable announced today a new 2.5Gbps Ethernet adapter as a way to increase your Mac’s wired internet speed (when used with a Cat 5e cable). It includes a USB-C to USB-3.2 adapter to give you flexibility based on your computer ports. Specifications: Realtek RTL8156 Chipset; USB Connection: USB-C or USB 3.0 with attached adapter. SuperSpeed USB 3.0 / USB 3.1 Gen 1; Transfer Rates: 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T, and 2.5GBBASE-T (IEEE 802.3bz) with Auto-Negotiation; Compatibility: Windows 10, 8.x, and 7, macOS 10.7 and above, Linux Kernel 3.2 and above. The adapter is US$39.99, but the company is offering it for US$29.99 if you buy it through Amazon and use the promo code 25ETHERNET starting March 25 (U.S. customers only).

Check It Out: Plugable Launches 2.5Gbps Ethernet Adapter