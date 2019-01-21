I’ve been playing the sh*t out of Pocket Build lately. It’s a fun sandbox game where you can build your own fantasy world. There are castles, different types of people, trees, fences, farms, goblins, rocks, etc., and now a new series called Dragons & Monsters. Deploy people and goblins to harvest resources, which you can spend towards building. Pocket Build is similar to Minecraft but with a bit less adventure. Instead of having a main character, it’s more like one of those “be a god” simulations. You start with the default world called Pocket Town, which gives you a good head start with resources, people, and a farm. You can build your own worlds, and explore other players’ worlds if they are set to public. I think my favorite part is that there are no special gems or other currency where the developers make you spend real money on, like so many games do. You can tip the developers which will give you a certain amount of resources, but it’s not necessary to play the game. App Store: US$1.99 (Offers In-App Purchases)

Check It Out: Pocket Build Update Brings Dragons and Other Monsters