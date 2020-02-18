LiteChaser Pro is a new iPhone 11 camera kit for mobile photographers and videographers. The photography kit includes a special case, detachable grip, and a circular polarizer lens. Or, if you choose the filmmaker kit you’ll receive a variable neutral-density filter. You can also build your own kit and choose other lenses. The first production run ships on March 28, and as of this writing there are 370 out of 1,000 sold. You can preorder the kits starting at US$99.99 (regular US$119.99).

Whether recording for your Instagram stories, vlogging your travels or even producing your own short film, take control of your content and reach high-production levels with this uniquely customizable system.

Check It Out: PolarPro Launches iPhone 11 Camera Kit ‘LiteChaser Pro’