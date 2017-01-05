Polk Audio Shows Off its MagniFi Mini Soundbar at CES 2017

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
| Cool Stuff Found

LAS VEGAS – Polk Audio’s new MagniFi Mini soundbar is small, but it can fill a surprisingly large space. Michael Greco shows Jeff Gamet its features at Pepcom at CES 2017.

