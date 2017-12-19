Check out PolyMatter’s Grand Theory of Apple, an illustrated essay on what makes Apple “Apple.” It’s a salient and cogent look at some of the underlying philosophies driving Apple, and explains how those philosophies lead to the kinds of decisions that upset customers in the short term, but ultimately lead to success. I’m a snob when it comes to philosophizing about Apple, but this is a good listen/watch. I’d love to know what you think.

Check It Out: PolyMatter’s Grand Theory of Apple Explains What Makes Apple ‘Apple’