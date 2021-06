Playdate is a small handheld game system filled with original games. Earlier this week the team behind it announced that pre-orders for the device will open in July. It has a black and white screen, WI-Fi, and Bluetooth. It also has a loudspeaker and a crank which serves as an analog controller. Once set up, users get two brand new games every week for 12 weeks. Playdate costs U.S. $179 plus taxes and shipping.

Check It Out: Pre-Orders For Playdate Handheld Game System Open in July