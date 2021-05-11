Geekbench ML uses computer vision and natural language processing machine learning tests to measure performance. These tests are based on tasks found in real-world machine learning applications. They use industry-standard models, ensuring Geekbench ML results are relevant and applicable to mobile ML application performance. Geekbench ML also integrates with the Geekbench Browser allowing users to upload and share their Geekbench ML benchmark results with other users worldwide.

Check It Out: Primate Labs Introduces New ‘Geekbench ML’ Measurement App