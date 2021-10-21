Prizmo 5.5 is an important update that brings document annotation with pencil or finger, dithering processing for black and white images, compatibility with iOS 15 & important bug fixes. Features include: Powerful annotation engine that works with Apple Pencil, capacitive pencils or finger. Annotate papers, fill out forms, or sign documents. Markup is stored in editable form (can be updated or even removed at any time). Markup is compatible with iOS and iPadOS. It requires iOS 14 or later.

Check It Out: ‘Prizmo 5’ Scanner From Creaceed Adds Apple Pencil Support