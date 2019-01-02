Former Apple Engineer Unveils Project Erasmus

Project Erasmus is one of the coolest things I’ve seen in a while. Created by former Apple engineer Bob Burrough, it’s a UI concept where elements on the screen are lit by the environment. For example, software toggles and menu bars develop drop shadows and highlights based on light sources in the room. He does this by attaching an Olloclip wide angle lens to capture the light, then the software renders that light as a scene. This is real-time rendering and it makes elements on the screen appear as physical objects.