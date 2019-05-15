ProShot Camera App on Sale for $0.99, Down From $4.99

The ProShot camera app is on sale for US$0.99. It has plenty of features for photographers comfortable with manual controls, although there are auto controls as well. Other features include manual, semi-manual, or automatic control over exposure, flash, focus, ISO, shutter speed, torch intensity, and white balance; shoot RAW (DNG), shoot full resolution in 16:9, 4:3, and 1:1; full-res Burst and Timelapse modes, all with full manual controls; Light Painting mode with two submodes; Portrait Mode support; Zero-lag bracket exposure up to ±3, in 1/3 stop increments; Auto MAX ISO and Shutter options; manual focus assist; front-facing camera with full manual controls; zoom with just one finger, up to 10X; fully featured Camera Roll with EXIF metadata, support for video playback, media sharing, and delete; grid overlay; customizable accent color, and more. App Store: US$0.99

