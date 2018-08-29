Prototype iPhone on eBay Going for More than $12,500

A prototype original iPhone just popped up on eBay and the bidding has already hit US$12,500. The phone is described as an early prototype, and the seller says, “This prototype is running an early version of Apple’s iOS designed to test the phone’s hardware functions. The same operating system, which features tests for the iPhone’s radios, touch sensors, display and battery.” Considering how rare these are it isn’t too surprising the bids climbing so high, and they will likely go a lot higher, too.

