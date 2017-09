Olloclip announced Thursday that its popular lens kits (and cases) for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus work out of the box with iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus. “This includes compatibility with the Core Lens, Active Lens, Macro Pro Lens and special edition Filmer’s Kit,” the company said. Olloclip makes some of our favorite iPhone lenses, with the Core Lens Kit priced at $99.99. All of the kits are available now.

