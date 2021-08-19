App Store Preorders Open for ‘PUBG: NEW STATE’ Game

KRAFTON, Inc, announced on Thursday that announced that PUBG: NEW STATE pre-orders are now open for iOS users through the App Store. Anyone who pre-registers for the upcoming free-to-play mobile experience will receive a free and permanent limited-edition in-game vehicle skin when the game officially launches later this year. Developed by PUBG Studios, pioneers of the battle royale genre and creators of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG: NEW STATE will launch as a free-to-play experience on Android and iOS in 2021. PUBG: NEW STATE recreates PUBG: BATTLEFGROUND’s original Battle Royale experience. The game’s expected release is October 8, 2021. App Store: PUBG: NEW STATE

