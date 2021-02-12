Matthew Inman, otherwise known as The Oatmeal, has recently launched a new game called Kitty Letter. Kitty Letter is a head-to-head competitive word game where the best linguist wins. Unscramble words using your enchanted language vortex from the multiverse of infinite vocabularinities, collect power-ups from dysenteric deer, and stop your crazy cat-collecting neighbor from destroying your house. Play with strangers or with friends in 1v1 online games; extensive single player campaign featuring an all-new story by The Oatmeal; no collecting cards, coins, or leveling up anything. Just play the game; earn or buy completely powerless cosmetics if you really want.

Check It Out: Puzzle Game ‘Kitty Letter’ Launches From The Oatmeal