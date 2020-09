Satechi released its new 10,000 mAh Quatro wireless power bank on Wednesday that features a built-in Apple Watch charger, USB-C Power Delivery, and USB-A ports to recharge multiple devices at once. You can preorder it for US$99.99 and they start shipping by mid-October. You can can get US$20 off preorders by using the code QUATRO.

Check It Out: Satechi Releases New Quatro Wireless Power Bank for $99