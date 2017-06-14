Yeah, I went through two keyboards trying to write this post. They kept shorting out from all the drool. It’s this new game, Railway Empire, which is being teased with the not-subtle tagline, “All Aboard Railway Tycoons!” It looks amazing. It looks like it picks up where Railroad Tycoon and Railroads left off, but bigger and more detailed. Players can invest in 300 technologies. There are 40 different trains “modeled in extraordinary detail.” Players will also have to manage work forces and can conduct raids and industrial espionage against rivals. Zzzzt! Dangit. There went another keyboard…in any event, it’s scheduled for release in the 1st quarter of 2018 for Mac, PC, Xbox, PS4, and Linux. Watch the amazing trailer below.

Check It Out: Railway Empire Takes Up Where Railroad Tycoon Left Off! Watch the Trailer