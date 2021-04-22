The RainViewer Weather App is Now a Full iPad App With Widgets

Last year I wrote about the RainViewer app for iPhone, and the team says that the iPad app is a full app now, not just a stretched out iPhone app. It supports all of the new features of iOS 14 including widgets. The weather radar map shows you where the storm is at the moment. You can track the whole path of the storm: how it moved for the past 48 hours and the forecast of where it will be moving the next 90 minutes. RainViewer is the only app that creates a future radar animation for 1000+ weather radars in original resolution using the latest forecasting techniques. The precipitation chart shows the intensity and amount of precipitation over the next hour in your area. Available for more than 90 countries, the precipitation chart visually displays when the rain starts and ends.

