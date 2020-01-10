A new app called Rainway lets you play PC games on iOS devices. It supports controllers like the PlayStation DualShock, Xbox One Controller, MFI controllers, and robust touch controls. To get started you’ll need an iPhone or iPad running iOS 8 or higher, and a Windows 10 PC running Rainway. For the best performance use a physical Ethernet connection on a 5GHz router.

Our mission is to enable PC gamers around the world to have the gaming experience they desire on any screen. Rainway for iOS is the first of many new products and features we have planned in the pursuit of our mission.

App Store: Free

Check It Out: New App ‘Rainway’ Brings Cloud Gaming to iOS