The team behind the super affordable Raspberry Pi computer platform has been working on their own desktop environment called PIXEL, and now it’s available for the Mac. PIXEL is built on Debian, so it’s a fully bootable system, and includes everything you need to be productive, the Chromium web browser, and more. They designed it so you can pop it on a USB flash drive or DVD and run it from there. PIXEL is still in an experimental stage, so don’t rely on it as your primary OS. It’s a free download at the Raspberry Pi website.
Check It Out: Raspberry Pi Brings PIXEL Desktop Environment to the Mac
2 Comments Add a comment
Have to try, The download is pretty slow even on 100 meg connection at work. Server probably swamped on their end. Once I get the ISO, into Parallels it go’s.
Once you see this, it leaves you asking “why did it take this long!” What a great idea.