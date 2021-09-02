Readdle Releases Improved ‘Documents X’ File Manager

On Thursday Readdle has announced the launch of Documents X, a powerful update to its file manager. Features include Smart Actions to speed up your workflows, and faster access to cloud storage. Smart Actions are contextual recommendations that save your time, suggesting the best next action to take. Examples: Upload a file to Dropbox, and Documents suggests you share a link; Open a web page with a PDF file, and the app offers to download it; Download a music video, and Documents suggests extracting audio from it; Save a PDF from another app, and Documents lets you sign it right away; Move a photo, and Documents can show you its new location.

