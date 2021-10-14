REC is a video camera app that offers manual controls for advanced videographers. Its recent update adds support for Apple ProRes codecs. REC will support the following codecs: Apple ProRes 422 Proxy: A highly compressed option for lower file sizes but stunning quality. Apple ProRes 422 LT: Slightly less compressed than 422 Proxy, LT balances smaller file sizes with a comparatively higher data rate. Apple ProRes 422: An extremely high quality codec, 422 boasts almost the same quality as 422 HQ, but with 66% of the data rate, so editing is even faster. Apple ProRes 422 HQ: This codec offers the highest quality video available, in a visually lossless format.

Check It Out: Update to ‘REC’ Video Camera App Supports Apple ProRes