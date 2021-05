Redact, a tool I recently discovered, has entered beta for Windows and macOS. It helps people remove various kinds of content from their social media accounts. Old tweets, images, Discord chats, and others can be deleted manually and automatically. Redact doesn’t store your information or run on a server. Nobody on the Redact Team can see your username, password, or any other of your personal information.

Check It Out: New Tool ‘Redact’ Can Remove Your Social Media Content