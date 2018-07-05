Spoiler alert: If you haven’t seen Avengers: Infinity War stop reading now. With that out of the way, Reddit is going to experience its biggest forum ban ever on July 9th when the moderators of the thanosdidnothingwrong subreddit randomly ban half their members. It seems only fitting since Thanos did that very thing in the movie, but on a galactic—or universal—scale. Of course, you won’t turn to dust if you’re in the half that’s banned from the subreddit, so at least there’s that. Ironically, the forum may have more members after the ban than it did before the moderators announced the plan because people are signing up in droves just to see if they survive.

Check It Out: Reddit is About to See its Biggest Ban Ever Thanks to Thanos