Reeder 4 is a popular RSS client that supports services like Feedbin, Feedly, Feed Wrangler, FeedHQ, NewsBlur, The Old Reader, Inoreader, BazQux Reader, Instapaper, and Pocket. Features include a Bionic Reading mode, an in-app Read Later service that syncs with iCloud, automatic reader view, layout options, improved article viewer, search, image previews in articles, and much more.

Check It Out: RSS Client ‘Reeder 4’ is Free, Down From $5