Silvio Rizzi is back with the release of Reeder 4, bringing new improvements like a new Bionic Reading mode, an in-app Read Later service which syncs with iCloud, image previews in the articles list (finally), search, much improved article viewer, more layout options, improved reader view, more shortcuts, matching the ones of Reeder for Mac. Supported sync services include Feedbin, Feedly, Feed Wrangler, FeedHQ, NewsBlur, The Old Reader, Inoreader, BazQux Reader, and Instapaper. If you want to use a self-hosted service, Reeder 4 should work with services which use the Fever or the Google Reader API. Or just standalone RSS (without syncing) if you don’t want to use any service. Reeder 4 is also available for macOS. Note: If you rely on image caching, this feature unfortunately wasn’t ready for the 4.0 release but it’s in the works. App Store: US$4.99

Check It Out: Reeder 4 is Out: Bionic Reading Mode, Image Previews, and More