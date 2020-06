With the keynote and the Platforms State of the Union, there was a lot to take in on day one of WWDDC 2020. Apple has helpfully released a video of the highlights from the first day of the conference, wrapping up some of the most important announcements (including reiterating that macOS Big Sur is macOS 11). It is introduced, of course, by a Memoji.

