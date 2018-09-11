This Wireless, Rechargable Security Camera Also Works with Solar Panel

I’ve been researching security cameras, and Reolink has a camera called Argus Pro with a nifty feature: you can power it from an optional solar panel. That’s extra handy in that it’s wireless and rechargeable, meaning the solar panel can keep it going without you having to wire up the outside of your house. It records 1080p video, has a motion sensor, has night vision (up to 33 feet), and using WiFi, it can stream to your smartphone or computer. It will do motion detection recording, and it records to an optional SD card with an internal slot. It does two-way audio, and it’s weatherproof, too. The Argus Pro is available now for $99 for one camera (Amazon link), or $124.99 with one camera and the solar panel.

