Although not made of beskar, the RESKAR Apple Watch case from GRAY is made of titanium, its sleek design does have hints of the Razor Crest. It comes in a few different designs, and there is also a CYBER WATCH case with a similar aesthetic. These are expensive luxury cases though, and starts at US$599. There are cheaper cases with the same design but in aluminum.

Check It Out: Fans of ‘The Mandalorian’ Should Check Out the RESKAR Apple Watch Case