Check out this oldy-but-an-awfully-goody called Resonant Chamber from Animusic. It’s a virtual stringed instrument that’s part Dr. Seuss contraption and part SciFi nightmare of a beautiful, articulated monster coming to get you. Wait, is that just me? In any event, according to the IG post where I saw it this weekend, the music was created for the virtual instrument after the virtual instrument was designed. The whole thing is amazing, delightful, and semi-surreal. It’s also hypnotic to watch, and I find myself isolating which notes I am hearing are matched to which movements I am seeing. Hopefully you think it’s cool, too.

Check It Out: A Stringed Instrument from Dr. Seuss’s SciFi Nightmares