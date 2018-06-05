When reddit user EvilAlbinoid picked up an old Macintosh SE/30, he had hopes of restoring the little guy to its former glory. But when he discovered that the system was damaged beyond repair, he did the next best thing to restoring an old Mac: converting it into a RetroPie-based classic gaming system! Check out his Imgur album for the build process and final design, and stay tuned because his next project is to give his “Raspintosh” a battery for truly portable use!

