The recent Apple TV+ advert featuring Jon Hamm was brilliant. But it did leave viewers wondering – was that all he said to Tom Hanks in his voicemail message? The answer, it turns out is no. A follow-up video reveals all and adds to the speculation about what show or film he might appear in on the streaming service.
Check It Out: Revealed: The Full Voicemail Message Jon Hamm Left For Tom Hanks
One thought on “Revealed: The Full Voicemail Message Jon Hamm Left For Tom Hanks”
Horrible, cringe, and insipid.