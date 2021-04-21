There was an awful lot packed into Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event on Tuesday. If you missed any of the announcements, you can rewatch the whole event on YouTube or via Apple’s website.
Check It Out: Rewatch Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ Event
