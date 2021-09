New iPads, iPad minis, Apple Watch Series 7, and, of course, the iPhone 13 range. There was a lot announced at the ‘California Streaming’ event on Tuesday. The video is now and YouTube so you can catch up with any bits you may have missed. It’s also available to watch, along with a rundown of the announcements, on the Apple website.

Check It Out: Rewatch ‘California Streaming’ iPhone 13 Event