RoomMe is a occupancy automation sensor for your home. This means when a person walks into a room, it detects your phone via Bluetooth to enable person-specific automation. A spokesperson told me it uses localized technology called Presence Sensing Technology. It stores your automation rules on your smartphone and doesn’t accept external automation triggers or manual operation. Meaning, the device commands your other devices and doesn’t accept commands from other devices. However, according to its privacy policy the app does contain Google analytics and “behavioral remarketing services” to show you ads outside of the app. But you can enable Limit Ad Tracking in iOS settings. You can pick up a single RoomMe sensor for US$69.99, or buy combo packs. It supports various smart home protocols including HomeKit.

Check It Out: RoomMe is a Smart Home Device to Person-Specific Automation