In a world where smartphones are gateways to nearly anything you can imagine and constant distractions, Justine Haupt wanted a phone without distractions. That’s why she built the Rotary Cellphone. In place of a touchscreen it has a rotary dialer, a few buttons on the face of the device, and nothing else. On the back of the phone it has an e-ink display that can tell you caller information and history, like if you missed a call. Ms. Haupt shared the schematics and original design files so anyone can build a Rotary Cellphone of their own.

Check It Out: Check Out This Cellphone With a Rotary Dialer