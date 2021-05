On Mac Geek Gab, Dave and John talk about a new product called TagVault. It’s a rugged AirTag keychain and available to preorder for US$12.95. Unlike other AirTag holders, this one completely encases the product to prevent scratching and other wear-and-tear, plus it’s also waterproof.

Designed for the real world. Other open designs let AirTags get scratched and take abuse from everything else in your pocket (sorry Hermès). Nondescript, doesn’t visually broadcast that it’s an AirTag case.