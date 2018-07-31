This Safari Concept Redesigns it for iOS

A design project called Refresh takes a look at Safari on iOS. It’s a Safari concept that redesigns it based on tab management, saving and recalling, context sensitivity, and better organization. Managing a lot of open tabs that span across different tasks should be easier to handle. Browsers should help in sorting open tabs and making sense of past browsing sessions. Saving information and files for later should be more intuitive. Browsers should help categorizing saved information and surface it when it could be relevant. Browsers should be more proactive in suggesting useful actions depending the different types of websites that you’re visiting. Create a space for work, one for research of your thesis, and one for that Thailand trip you’ve been planning. Every time you switch between Spaces all open tabs and saved links are still there, but they won’t disturb you when you want to focus on something different.