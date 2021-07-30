This one caught my eye as I was browsing for sales on BookBub (seriously, use BookBub). How to Disappear is the authoritative and comprehensive quide for people who seek to protect their privacy as well as for anyone who’s ever entertained the fantasy of disappearing-whether actually dropping out of sight or by eliminating the traceable evidence of their existence. The author, Frank Ahearn, was a skip tracer, people who specialize in locating others.

Check It Out: Apple Book Sale: ‘How to Disappear’ is Only a Dollar