LAS VEGAS – As USB speeds and capabilities increase, so expands the concept of the thumb drive. At CES Monday, SanDisk was showing off their new Dual Drive Luxe USB-C, a thumb drive supporting USB 3 speeds over both USB-C and USB-A. Capable of delivering up to 150MB/s, the 1TB model will be $249.99 and 500GB will be $89.99, both due to be released in Q1 this year.

