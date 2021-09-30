With Apple’s 96W wall charger on delay for the next couple of months, Satechi’s 100W USB-C PD Wall Charger is an ideal alternative. Even better – Satechi is offering 20% off of the charger from September 30 to October 7 with code GAN100. It features next-gen Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology to provide a faster, more efficient charge than before. With up to 100W output, the charger keeps up with even your most intensive tasks with a convenient foldable plug that makes it easy to take with you, wherever you need a powerful charge.

Check It Out: Satechi Offers 20% Off on its 100W USB-C PD Wall Charger