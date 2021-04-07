Whenever I’m reading a book (which doesn’t happen often enough) I like to save the book cover to add to my reading notes. So, I created a shortcut. It asks you for the name of the book, then you choose which one you want from the list that appears. It then downloads a high-quality book cover that you can save in Files or Photos. I only wish that the covers had the masking added in iOS 12 to make them look like physical books. I’m guessing though that the app itself generates those.

Check It Out: Use This Shortcut to Save Book Covers From Apple Books