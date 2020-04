Saved by the Bell is back! A reboot of the classic ’90s high-school show has been revived for Peacock, which will launch fully in July. Stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are back as A.C. Slater and Jesse Spano. Meanwhile, Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) is the Governor of California…

