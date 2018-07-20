Most diagrams in magazines and web pages that show both the Sun and Earth, say, eclipse diagrams are mere schematics. The true scale is wrong in relative size and distance so both can fit in a convenient graphic. And so we fail to appreciate the size of the Earth relative to the Sun. And distance. But Bill Nye did a great demo a few years ago that brings it all home.
Check It Out: The True Scale of the Sun and Earth Distance is Amazing
And the interstellar distances are, ahem, astronomical.