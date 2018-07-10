Clear Your Schedule Because Scalek is that Addictive

When someone tips me off to a new iPhone and iPad game that’s really cool I suddenly have a serious time management problem. That’s exactly what happened with Scalek, a puzzle game that’s easy to learn yet challenging enough to keep you playing without getting too frustrated. The goal is to put all the pieces in the correct place on three dimensional objects. Shapes can wrap around sides, fit inside each other, match colors, and more. It’s simple, challenging, and addicting all at the same time. Scalek is US$1.99 and available on Apple’s App Store.

