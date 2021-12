Scanner Pro introduces the Magic Eraser – an AI-powered tool that lets you remove unwanted fingers, punch holes, and coffee stains to get a flawless scan. This is especially useful for scanning books, passports, or anything folded. When you hold the page down, your fingers can get into the scan making it look unprofessional. Scanner Pro automatically detects fingers on your scans lets you erase them in one tap.

Check It Out: ‘Scanner Pro’ Update Will Remove Your Fingers…From Document Scans