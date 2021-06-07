Schosche ‘MagicMount’ Holder for MagSafe Now Available for iPhone 12

The MagicMount is an accessory from Scosche that acts as a holder for your iPhone 12 MagSafe charger. It lets you use your iPhone hands-free while you’re driving by mounting it onto the dashboard. The mount comes with a Scosche PowerVoltTM 20W USB-C Power Delivery Car adapter that provides power to enable a MagSafe Charger to charge an iPhone 12 at 15W. MagicMount MSC mounts are available in several options including: Window/Dash, Cup Holder, and a 4-in-1 kit that features: Swing-Arm Dash and vent, and Lock-Nut Vent and Dash. They start at US$29.99.

