Science Abridged: The Only Science Book You’ll Ever Need

Zachary and Kelly Weiner are the brilliant minds behind The Holy Bible Abridged Beyond the Point of Usefulness, and now they’re back with a new book: Science Abridged Beyond the Point of Usefulness. The book explains every scientific field with only a couple sentences each, and it’s awesomely funny as well as spot-on accurate. It’s a Kickstarter project that’s already reached funding, but there are still a few hours left to sign up for your copy. Some pledge levels include the new book Soonish and their abridged Bible book, too—and they’ll even sign your copies.

