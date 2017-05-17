Scooby-Doo, Knight Rider, and A-Team Square Off in the Most Epic Hot Wheels Race Ever

If you’re of a certain age, one of the single most pressing questions in life is which car would win in an race: Scooby-Doo Mystery Mobile, Knight Rider, The A-Team van, Ghostbusters, or Back to the Future Delorean? Mark Rober, who is well known for his awesome science-related videos, settled the question once and for all with the single most epic Hot Wheels race ever recorded. I won’t give you any spoilers, but I will say you need to turn up your speakers so you can properly take in six minutes of pure awesome.

