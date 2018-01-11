CES – Scosche Announces New Magic Mount Pro Line with Qi Charging Built-in

LAS VEGAS – At CES this week Scosche was showing off its new Magic Mount Pro CHARGE line of magnetic mounts for use in the car. The new Pro line includes four products: Window/Dash with a suction base, Vent for air vent mounting, Surface for setting on the console with Scosche’s StickGRIP mat, and CD, for mounting inside those CD player slots that we never use anymore. They all combine a neodymium magnetic mount and a 360-degree adjustable cradleless design with Qi charging to truly make for a seamless mounting-and-charging experience. Every product comes with two MagicPLATES to stick to your phone. Included and online templates guide you in placing the MagicPLATES to avoid interfering with the Qi charging coil inside your phone. All are available immediately.

