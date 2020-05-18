First introduced at CES 2019, the MagicGrip smartphone mount is a wireless charging mount for your vehicle or home. It can sense when a Qi-enabled phone is aligned with its charging coil and automatically closes its arms to hold your phone. It rotates 360° to view your screen at any angle. “Wireless charging is now fast as well as convenient. MagicGrip delivers up to 10W of charging power and supports Apple® (7.5W), Samsung® (9W), and Google® (10W) Fast Charge. It automatically adapts to deliver the fastest charge your phone can safely accept.” There are four mounting options, with the dash mount available for US$69.95.

Check It Out: Scosche ‘MagicGrip’ Smartphone Mount Available to Purchase